Moon nominates new commerce and welfare ministers

President Moon Jae-in nominated two new ministers for commerce and welfare Monday, completing his new line-up of ministers.





New Wefare Minister Park Neung-hoo(L) and New Trade Minister Paik Un-gyu(R) (Yonhap)

Paik Un-gyu, a professor from Seoul's Hanyang University, has been tapped to lead the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. Park Neung-hoo, a professor from Kyonggi University, was tapped as the new minister of health and welfare.The two, if appointed, will be the last new members of the 19-member Cabinet that includes newly appointed Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.The president has named all new members of the Cabinet, but has been able to appoint only about half of them so far amid opposition parties' strong objections to some of the nominees.New ministers do not need parliamentary approval for their appointment, but they are required to undergo parliamentary confirmation hearings.President Moon appointed his new unification and agricultural ministers earlier in the day, along with the new chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.Several minister-nominees still await confirmation hearings or parliamentary reports on the outcome of their hearings.In addition to his two new ministers, the president also named Lee Hyo-seong, a professor from Sung Kyun Kwan University, as the new head of the Korea Communications Commission.Choi Jong-ku, the incumbent head of the Export-Import Bank of Korea, was tapped the new head of the Financial Services Commission. (Yonhap)