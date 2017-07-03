Taemin of SHINee holds first concert in Japan

(S.M. Entertainment)

Taemin of K-pop act SHINee wrapped up his first concert as a solo artist in Japan on Sunday, S.M. Entertainment said Monday.“Taemin The 1st Stage Budokan” took place over the weekend at Budokan arena in Tokyo. The sellout concerts attracted 28,000 fans.The 23-year-old singer performed hit songs, including “Tiger,” “Danger,” “Press your Number” and “Drip Drop.” He also showcased songs like “Flame of Love,” “I’m Crying” and “Door,” which will be included in his EP “Flame of Love” to be released in Japan on July 18.The live broadcast via Line Live for the Sunday concert marked 320,000 viewers worldwide at one point.Taemin debuted in 2008 as a vocalist for SHINee.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)