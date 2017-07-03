Giants’ Hwang Jae-gyun stays hot

Hwang Jae-gyun celebrates after hitting his first major league home run on June 28. (Yonhap)

San Francisco Giants’ new third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun continued his case for a starting role by hitting two singles in the Giants’ 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.This was Hwang’s first major league multi-hit game. He also showed off his defensive ability, making a diving catch on a Gregory Polanco foul pop. in the sixth inning. Hwang finished the day with a 2-for-4 line.Hwang has now reached base in each of his first four major league games. After homering for his first major league hit in his debut against the Colorado Rockies, he went 0-for-3 in the Friday series opener against Pittsburgh, but drew a walk to continue his streak.On Saturday he was not in the starting lineup, but hit a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning, batting for reliever George Kontos.Giants’ manager Bruce Bochy said he will likely employ Hwang in a platoon role at third base, splitting time with another recent call-up, Ryder Jones. However, when veteran infielder Eduardo Nunez returns from his rehab assignment, Hwang may also see time at first base and left field, other positions he has played before in Korea and the minor leagues.The Giants’ win Sunday marked its sixth straight. The team will travel on Monday and open a three game series Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.By Alex Park / Intern reporter(parkjky@heraldcorp.com)