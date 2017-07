(Yonhap)

Lotteria, the operating unit o the fast-food chain, said Monday it has changed the official company name to Lotte GRS to reflect its vision to expand its presence in the global market.During its shareholders meeting Friday, the new name, which stands for Global Restaurant Service, was approved, the company said.Founded in 1979, the food affiliate of South Korea's retail giant Lotte has some 2,500 stores under seven brands nationwide, including the hamburger chain Lotteria and the cafe Angel-in-us Coffee. It also runs 290 stores in seven countries abroad. (Yonhap)