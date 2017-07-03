PyeongChang 2018 opens website for environmental info on venues

The organizers of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games said Monday they have opened a website that provides environmental information, such as air and water quality, on competition venues.





The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games said its sustainability website will display on-site environmental data for the first time in the games history. The POCOG said people can find live charts on air quality and water quality for the competition venues, along with information on the greenhouse gas emissions.A dozen venues in PyeongChang, located some 180 kilometers east of Seoul, and its sub-host cities of Gangneung and Jeongseon in Gangwon Province will stage seven sports across 15 disciplines for the Winter Olympics next year. The 12 venues -- seven for sports on snow and five for events on ice -- are all located within 30 minutes of each other.The organizers said the launch of the website is part of their efforts to make environmentally friendly events and boost the sustainability of the games."Sustainability is an important focus for PyeongChang 2018 before, during and after the games," Rhyu Tae-chul, director general of the environment at POCOG, said in a release. "The launch of our dedicated website today reinforces our commitment to leaving a sustainable legacy from the work we are doing -- both in terms of the environmental impact and also in the growth and creation of a winter sports hub in the province and for the region." (Yonhap)