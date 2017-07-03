Korean stocks almost flat in late Monday morning

South Korean stocks traded almost flat Monday morning, with top market cap Samsung Electronics and No. 2 SK hynix falling on profit-taking.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 0.32 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,392.11 as of 11:15 a.m.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.38 percent, and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, dropped 2.08 percent.



In contrast, Naver, the country's top Internet portal operator, gained 0.24 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, rose 0.31 percent.



Chemicals and oil refiners remained bullish on a rebound in oil prices.



LG Chem, the top chemical firm, advanced 1.55 percent and top oil refiner SK Innovation was up 0.96 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,144.25 won against the US dollar, down 0.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)