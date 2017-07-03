Obama in Korea to attend conference

Former US President Barack Obama will attend a conference in Seoul on Monday to deliver a speech on leadership, organizers and embassy officials said.



Obama arrived at Gimpo International Airport on Sunday night, along with his wife Michelle Obama and two daughters.





Former President Barack Obama`s motorcade leaving Gimpo Airport (Yonhap)

It marks his first visit to South Korea since he had a summit with then-President Park Geun-hye more than three years ago.Obama is to deliver a speech regarding his experience as president and leadership at the conference organized by a local newspaper. He is also scheduled to meet with Lee Myung-bak, who served as president from 2008-2013.Other details on his trip have yet to be confirmed. (Yonhap)