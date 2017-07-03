Stocks open slightly higher on chemicals, banks

(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly high Monday, as investors scooped up chemicals amid a rebound in oil prices.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3.17 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,394.96 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Market kingpin Samsung Electronics remained unchanged, and SK hynix was 1.93 percent down.Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, surrendered 0.31 percent, while AmorePacific, the country's top cosmetics maker, rose 1.32 percent.LG Chem, the country's top chemicals firm, advanced 1.2 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,142.15 won against the US dollar, up 1.95 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)