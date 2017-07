Bae Doo-na in "Stranger" (tvN)

Jo Seung-woo in "Stranger" (tvN)

The tvN crime thriller series “Stranger” starring Bae Doo-na and Jo Seung-woo reached a viewership of 5.1 percent Saturday.The show is receiving favorable reviews for its airtight plot, gripping sequences and strong performances.Jo stars as Hwang Si-mok, a cold-blooded loner prosecutor who is unable to feel emotions. Bae plays Han Yeo-jin, a passionate police investigator seeking to uncover the murder of a prosecutor.“Stranger” airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. on tvN.(doo@heraldcorp.com)