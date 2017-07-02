Hyundai, LG rated best in win-win index to encourage SMEs

Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group and LG Group have been rated the best companies that encourage mutual growth with small and medium-sized firms, while many foreign firms lagged behind domestic companies, an index showed Sunday.



The two conglomerates had six affiliated companies each in the win-win list, according to the win-win list released by the National Commission for Corporate Partnership.





(Yonhap)

Among the Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group companies listed are Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., Hyundai Dymos, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Autoever and Hyundai Steel.As many LG Group companies have been chosen for their efforts to help partner companies with the establishment of mutual cooperation funds, provision of technical assistance and cash payments.They are LG Electronics Inc., LG Display, LG Chem, LG Household & Healthcare Ltd., LG Uplus Corp. and LG Innotech.Samsung Electronics Co. was also selected to become the only company that has been given the honor for six consecutive years.Four foreign firms are among the 10 worst companies in the win-win index.The four are Volvo Group Korea, Costco Korea, Tata Daewoo Co. and Basf Korea Co.By industry, chicken, pizza and other franchise firms had the lowest rating. (Yonhap)