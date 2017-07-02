Renault Samsung to recall 62,000 cars in Korea

Renault Samsung Motors Co., the South Korean unit of French automaker Renault S.A., will recall 62,000 units to rectify faulty sensors, South Korea's Environment Ministry said Sunday.



The recall -- set to begin Monday -- came more than a month after the carmaker submitted a plan to the ministry to replace coolant temperature sensors and oxygen sensors in its cars.





(Yonhap)

The recall affects 49,647 units of SM5, SM3, QM5, SM5 LPLi models built between Oct. 1, 2013, and Oct. 31, 2014, for problems with coolant temperature sensors, the ministry said.The carmaker also plans to recall 12,353 units of QM6 vehicles produced between July 18, 2016, and Dec. 9, 2016, to replace oxygen sensors. (Yonhap)