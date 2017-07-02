Korea to host forum on Hague int'l private law body

(Yonhap)

South Korea will host a global forum this week on the Hague Conference on Private International Law, a world organization for cross-border cooperation in civil and commercial matters, related ministries said Sunday.The two-day event to open Monday will mark South Korea's entry into the conference 20 years ago, according to the Foreign Ministry and the Justice Ministry.More than 300 representatives from South Korea and other countries, including the United States, China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines and Australia will take part in the forum, they added.Established in 1893, the conference is designed to achieve a "progressive unification" of the rules of private international law. It has 82 member states and the European Union as a member as well. (Yonhap)