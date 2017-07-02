Gill apologizes after caught drunk driving again

Gill stars in “Show Me The Money 5.” (Mnet)

Singer-producer Gill of hip hop duo Leessang apologized Saturday on social media after he was found intoxicated and asleep at the driver‘s seat last Wednesday.“I have nothing to say even if people point a finger at me and throw insults at me for the rest of my life,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “I am ashamed to face my parents, family, friends and fans. I am very sorry.”Gill, whose full name is Gill Sung-joon, was caught near the entrance of Namsan Tunnel 3 with a blood alcohol level of 0.16 percent -- a figure at which a driving license could be revoked, according to police.“We caught him and sent him home,” police said. “We will be summoning him later for investigation. The date has not been decided yet.”He had fallen asleep while waiting for a chauffeur to arrive when he was caught, Gill tweeted.“Whether it be one centimeter or 100 kilometers, the fact that I grabbed the handle for even a short while is clearly a huge wrongdoing,” he said.The musician-entertainer was charged with driving under the influence last March. He subsequently stopped appearing on the popular variety show “Infinite Challenge.” After a hiatus, he returned to TV last year as a producer on the rapping audition program “Show Me The Money 5.”