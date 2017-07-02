Samsung to launch refurbished Note 7 this Friday

|Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition (Samsung Electronics)
Named “Galaxy Note Fan Edition,” the upcoming model is made of parts of recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to the battery explosion problems last year.
Batteries of the recollected products are replaced with new ones, while software programs are updated to the same user experience level of the latest flagship Galaxy S8, the company said. The Bixby voice assistant feature is also added to the Fan Edition.
The renewed Note 7 model is priced at 699,000 won. It comes in four colors – Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium.
“The battery volume is 3,200 milliamperes per hour, which is 300 mAh smaller than the previous Note 7 battery,” the company said in a press release. “The company conducted an eight-point test to secure the safety for the renewed model.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)