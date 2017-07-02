Former presidential candidate faces party probe over fake tip-off against Moon's son

Former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo was set to face an inquiry Sunday from his party's fact-finding team, which is looking into the party's fraudulent allegation about President Moon Jae-in's son during the election campaign earlier this year.



Park Joo-sun, interim leader of the minor opposition People's Party, said Sunday its in-house investigation team will conduct a face-to-face questioning with Ahn later in the day.





(Yonhap)

The team's chief reported to Park that they questioned Ahn by phone for tens of minutes Saturday."The people were deceived and the People's Party was deceived too. We will get to the bottom of the case," Park told reporters.A member of the party named Lee You-mi was arrested Thursday for spreading misinformation during the presidential campaign that Moon used his influence to help his son, Joon-yong, get a job at a public agency in late 2006.Lee confessed to creating the anonymous tip-off and handing it over to Lee Jun-seo, a senior party official.Lee You-mi reportedly stated she didn't act alone, but the party insists that it had no knowledge of the scheme. Ahn, then a presidential candidate, has yet to make any official statement.Earlier in the day, prosecutors investigating the case said they have summoned Lee Jun-seo and two former campaign officials to appear for questioning Monday. Lee, a former member of the party's leadership panel, has been banned from overseas travel pending the probe. (Yonhap)