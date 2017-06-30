Man jailed after hitting Muslim teen with bacon

LONDON -- A British man has been jailed after hitting a Muslim teen with a slab of bacon after hurling insults at her and her mother.



Alex Chivers was sentenced at a London court on Thursday to six months in jail for assault and a public order offense. The 36-year-old admitted to religiously or racially-aggravated assault.



Police said Friday that he approached two Muslims on June 8 in north London and made abusive Islamophobic comments before striking the teen with bacon.



Detective James Payne said other people were present during the attack including someone who filmed the incident. Payne called the assault "truly shocking."



It came five days after Islamic extremists attacked people on London Bridge and at Borough Market.



British police have reported a rise in hate crimes. (AP)