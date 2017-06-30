Probe requested into leak of Kim Soo-hyun's new film 'Real'

The production company of the new Korean action thriller "Real" said Friday it has asked the police to investigate the leak of part of the film's scenes.

Cove Pictures said the previous day that part of the scenes featuring its lead actor Kim Soo-hyun and actress Choi Jin-ri were illegally filmed at a theater and leaked online, just one day after it was released in domestic theaters Wednesday.





Actor Kim Soo-hyun plays a lead role in "Real." (Yonhap)

"We made a final decision to take legal measures against the leak by asking the cyber investigation unit of a local police station," the studio said in a release on Friday. "We issued a statement asking for cooperation to prevent no further leaks, but we could no longer sit idle as the illegally leaked video clip spread quickly not just in Korea but out of the country."

It said the decision was made to raise awareness about the havoc of copyright infringement and prevent no further damage and any recurrence of similar incidents.

The film about a conspiracy surrounding Asia's biggest casino has drawn anticipation for being Kim's comeback to the big screen four years after "Secretly Greatly."

In the action noir directed by Lee Sa-rang, the star of the mega-hit Korean TV series "My Love from the Star" plays two different roles both named Jang Tae-young -- one a vicious crime syndicate boss and the other a mysterious investor who looks just like the boss.

Choi, better known as former member of K-pop group f(X) Sulli, takes on the role of the crime organization boss Jang's rehabilitation therapist and lover Song Yoo-hwa.

The film was partly invested in by Alibaba Pictures, the film division of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group.