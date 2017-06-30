Suspect of a murder case in Cheongju nabbed: police

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found in the veranda behind a church parking lot Thursday night. Local police revealed that the body had been hidden there for about three days.
|(Yonhap)
The police said that the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend, 21, who she had been living with for the past two months.
After murdering the woman on Monday night, the suspect relocated the body to a concrete enclosure behind the parking lot of a church, which was near the couple‘s home in Heungdeok-gu, a neighborhood in west Cheongju.
The suspect admitted to the police that he had strangled the woman to death, after telling a friend that it was time to end his relationship.
The police are still reviewing the suspect’s confession and said that further investigation will be conducted based on the woman’s autopsy results.
By Paige Shin, Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)