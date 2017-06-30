Renault Samsung aims to export 40,000 QM6 SUVs this year

Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of French automaker Renault S.A., said Friday it aims to export 40,000 units of its QM6 SUV this year.



Renault Samsung began to sell the flagship QM6 SUV in the markets, such as Latin America, Australia and the Middle East, in June last year. In September, the QM6 SUV was launched domestically, a company spokesman said.





A QM6 SUV is getting ready to be shipped for sale in Europe at a port in Changwon, 398 kilometers southeast of Seoul on June 30, 2017. (Yonhap)

As of the end of May, the carmaker sold an accumulated 20,000 QM6s in overseas markets and a total 26,000 units in the domestic market, he said.As the company has just begun shipping the 2.0-liter diesel SUV to European markets, such as Germany, France and Austria, it expects to export a combined 40,000 QM6 SUVs in 80 countries by the end of December.The QM, all assembled in Renault Samsung's plant in the southern port city of Busan, is sold as the Renault Koleos in overseas markets. (Yonhap)