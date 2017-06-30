Allianz Life Korea names Sun Lei as new CEO

Allianz Life Korea said Friday it has appointed Sun Lei as its new head in a reshuffle that also affected its chief financial officer.



Sun served in senior posts in the actuary, product, risk and finance divisions at Allianz Asia Pacific, Taiwan and China before joining Allianz Life Korea as CFO in 2013.



The insurer said it named Roy Guo as its new CFO. Roy worked as an investment, economic specialist and financial analyst in the China Shenzhen Mercantile Exchange and Canada Sun Life Financial.



Last year, Chinese insurance giant Anbang bought Allianz Life Insurance Korea from the German-based Allianz.



Anbang, based in Beijing and known for its aggressive global acquisition drive, has also bought a controlling stake in Tongyang Life Insurance Co. and now holds the fifth-largest share of the South Korean life insurance market. (Yonhap)