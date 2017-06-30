Kogas agrees to buy more US natural gas

South Korea‘s state-run gas giant Korea Gas signed a series of agreements with US energy companies to secure more natural gas for the country, as well as to find more partnerships and investment opportunities in the US market.



Korea Gas signed four separate memorandum of understandings with US companies including Exxon Mobil, Energy Transfer, Alaska Gasline Development Corp., Sempra Energy and Woodside Petroleum. “Kogas plans to explore feasibilities of each pact and decide on future investments accordingly,” the company said.





(Yonhap)