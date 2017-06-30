Two different leaders, one common goal

President Moon Jae-in (left) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Political disparity was not the only factor to distinguish South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart Donald Trump, the two state chiefs who made their first encounter in Washington for a summit this week.Much in contrast to Trump, an aggressive and affluent businessman with an unpredictable and controversial way of action, Moon is more of a man of principle, a social climber who has made his way from scratch.Due to such conspicuous divergence, many expressed concerns not only over the summit itself but for the bilateral alliance which it stands for, especially with North Korea’s nuclear ambitions surging upon the Korean Peninsula.Moon was born in January, 1953, in the midst of the Korean War. His parents, having left their previous home in the North in 1950 with the help of a US submarine, settled in South Gyeongsang Province’s Geoje where they lived an outlander’s life for years, relying on relief goods and hard labor.In his memoir, Moon often recalled his younger days when he had to stand in a queue for hours on cold winter days to receive relief supplies distributed by religious organizations.The only gift that the young Moon did have was his bright mind, which led him to prestigious schools, including Kyunghee University’s Law School.Even during his college years, however, Moon underwent hardships as he devoted himself to the student activist movement denouncing the military dictatorship of then-President Park Chung-hee. It was behind prison bars where he was notified of his passing of the state bar exam.Trump, on the other hand, was born in 1946 to an affluent businessman family, with his father being a successful real estate investor.After earning an economics degree from the Wharton School, the junior Trump went straight into his own business, starting with the Trump Organization, a real estate development firm founded by his paternal grandmother.One of his key legacies was the Trump Tower, a symbolic 58-story building located in the heart of New York.Having built his career on construction and real estate transactions, he made his media appearance by producing and hosting The Apprentice, a job-seeking survival show.As of 2017, he was the 544th richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion.Moon finished the Judicial Research and Training Institute in second place but failed to be appointed as a judge, due to his activist protest records, and settled as a human rights lawyer, seeking to achieve justice in society.It was also back then when he met Roh Moo-hyun, who would later become the nation’s president as well as a trigger for Moon to follow suit.“I thought that the lawyer career should not be about money only,” Moon said in his book, explaining his reason for choosing a human rights law above all other alternatives.Seeing himself as a civic activist, Moon had always vowed to distance himself from politics. It was the tragic death of his friend and mentor Roh in 2009 which pushed him to take the political stand in 2012 to vie with then conservative rival Park Geun-hye.Unlike Moon, who had to struggle his way to the top, Trump had always belonged to the economically upper class, being the employer rather than the employee.His representative public image was created during his years of producing The Apprentice in 2004-2015, when his buzzword “You’re fired!” spread around the nation.His eccentric image, combined with his business success and wealth, made him a unique figure in the US and also made it difficult for the political audience to predict his win in the 2016 presidential election against eligible liberal candidate Hillary Clinton.The two also differed in their presidential campaign slogan, which reflected their respective political views. Moon vowed to “build a decent nation” in which everybody could live in dignity, while Trump called to “make America great again,” gesturing to place the nation‘s interest at top priority.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)