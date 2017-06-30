Son Hyun-joo named Best Actor at 2017 Moscow International Film Festival

Son is the third Korean actor to win the award at the film festival following Kang Soo-yeon (“Come Come Come Upward”) in 1989 and Lee Deok-hwa (“I Will Survive”) in 1993.
Son, who could not attend the ceremony due to his filming for tvN’s upcoming drama “Criminal Minds” -- the Korean adaptation of popular American drama series, conveyed his appreciation through his agency Keyeast.
“I am honored to receive the big award. I was stunned to hear the news,” he said. “I feel grateful to everyone who worked together for ‘Ordinary Person’.”
Kim Bong-han, who directed the film and accepted the award on Son’s behalf, said “I am so glad that Son gets international recognition through my film.”
Other than the Best Actor award, the film also notched the jury prize from the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema Award.
“Ordinary Person” centers on the story of detective Sung-jin, played by Son, who finds himself manipulated onto the wrong side of the law that he can’t back away from due to his son’s medical needs.
