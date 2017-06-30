Koreans' average marriage age rises: report

The average ages of both South Korean men and women at the time of their first marriage have risen over the past decade, an industry report showed Friday.



According to the report by local matchmaking firm Duo, the average age of men who tied the knot stood at 36 years. The tally is based on data collected on clients of the matchmaking company between June 2015 and May 2017.





(Photo courtesy of Duo)

The two-year average marked an increase from 33.4 years tallied 10 years earlier.The report also showed that the age of women walking down the aisle rose by 2.3 years over the cited period to 33.The average age difference between the groom and bride for the first marriage came to 3.2 years, with more than 90 percent of men being older than their wives, Duo said.The Duo report showed the average annual income of its male members who got married during the cited period was 51 million won ($45,000), with that of female members coming to 30 million won. (Yonhap)