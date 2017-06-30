Korean shares down in late morning trading

South Korean shares traded lower late Friday morning, as investors opted to cash in part of their recent gains.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 10.34 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,385.32 as of 11:20 a.m.



Large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 1.34 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix down 1.75 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.93 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.66 percent lower.



POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, advanced 0.53 percent.



Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, fell 1.76 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,144.55 won against the US dollar, down 3.45 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)