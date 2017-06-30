Bitnine revisualizes database industry through AgensGraph

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

LG Electronics showcases 'Okja' with premium OLED TV

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-30 10:10
Updated : 2017-06-30 10:18

LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it is promoting the film "Okja" that has received acclaim at home and abroad, with its latest organic light-emitting diode TV.

LG Electronics said the LG Signature OLED TV W will provide the most optimized environment for audiences of the film.
 
(Yonhap)

The South Korean tech giant said its cutting-edge TV sets support both Dolby Vision display and Dolby Atmos sound systems, providing viewers with theatre-like experiences.

The sci-fi film was co-produced by three Hollywood studios -- Plan B, Lewis Pictures and Kate Street Picture Company -- while Netflix covered the film's entire budget of $50 million. The film was released through Netflix on Thursday. 

Co-written by Bong Joon-ho and Jon Ronson of "Frank," Okja follows a girl from a rural town who risks everything to prevent a multinational company from kidnapping her close friend and super pig named Okja. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]