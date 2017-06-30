Korea to cut steel for new 3,000-ton submarine

An image of a submarine to be built in the Jangbogo-III Batch-I program in a photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. (Yonhap)

Korea will start the construction of a new 3,000-ton submarine for the Navy, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said a steel-cutting ceremony for the third submarine in the Jangbogo-III project will be held at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, some 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, later in the day.Under the 10 trillion-won ($8.7 billion) Jangbogo-III project, South Korea plans to build nine 3,000-ton submarines in three batches with its own technology.The project is named after the legendary admiral of the ancient Korean kingdom of Silla (57 B.C.- A.D. 935).Two submarines are already under construction by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, another local shipbuilder.The first batch of three submarines will be commissioned between 2020 and 2024, equipped with sonar and advanced combat systems, possibly including ballistic missile launchers, a source said.South Korea may consider seeking nuclear-powered subs for the upgraded second and third batches, as it strives to beef up its defense capability against North Korea. (Yonhap)