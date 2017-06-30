Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street drop

(Yonhap)

South Korea's main stock index retreated from an all-time high Friday, tracking declines on Wall Street overnight.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 12.5 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,383.16 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 1.67 percent.Top automaker Hyundai Motor remained flat, and top steelmaker POSCO slipped 0.53 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,146.75 won against the US dollar, down 5.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)