Samsung Heavy completes world's largest offshore platform

In June 2011, along with France's Technip, the shipyard clinched a $3.4 billion deal from Shell to build the floating LNG production facility, named Prelude FLNG.
|This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., shows the world's largest offshore platform ever built, the Prelude FLNG. (Yonhap)
The floater, 488 meters long and 74 meters wide, is designed to produce 3.6 million tons of LNG annually for 25 years.
The Prelude FLNG left Samsung Heavy's Geoje shipyard earlier in the day for use off waters near Australia. (Yonhap)