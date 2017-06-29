Slogan for Korea's national image discarded

South Korea's culture ministry announced Thursday that the slogan for Korea's national image introduced last year is no longer in use.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it got rid of the slogan "Creative Korea" as it seems neither to have produced any positive effects in enhancing the country's national image abroad nor to have been supported by the public.





This file photo shows a sign comparing two slogans: "Creative France" and "Creative Korea." (Yonhap)

After the slogan was first introduced in July last year, it instantly drew public jeers for lacking creativity. Critics pointed out that the slogan and its design were similar to "Creative France," a slogan used by Business France, a state agency to attract international investment to the European country.The ministry said it isn't considering coming up with a new slogan."As a national image is created not by a single slogan but by the nation's unique characteristics, cultural and tourism assets and social and cultural values, including the government's policies, the ministry will work towards improving the overall livelihoods of the people and the country's culture," it said in a statement. (Yonhap)