Heatstroke claims 58 lives between 2012-2015: govt. data

Heatstroke has claimed 58 lives in South Korea over the past five years, government data showed Thursday.



Those in their 70s accounted for the largest share with 18, followed by 11 each for people in their 50s and 80s and six in their 60s, according to the data by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





(Yonhap)

The number of heatstroke patients, meanwhile, reached 5,910 from 2012 onwards.Most of the patients reported getting sick in August (3,029) and July (2,231).Those in their 50s accounted for 3,328 or 56 percent of the total patients.KCDC said 109 heatstroke patients were reported between May 29 and June 27 this year, advising people to reduce outdoor activities between noon and 5 p.m. and put on wide brimmed hats and loose clothing. (Yonhap)