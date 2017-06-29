Couple in Changwon wanted for kidnap, murder

(Photo courtesy of Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency)

A couple in the southeastern city of Changwan are wanted by police in connection with the kidnap and murder of a 47-year-old woman at a golf club in the city.Police are seeking to apprehend Shim Cheon-woo, 31, and his girlfriend Kang Jung-im, 37, both former golf caddies, after arresting Shim’s cousin, a suspected accomplice, on Tuesday night. The cousin reportedly told police that he was asked to drive a vehicle used in the crime and received 1 million won ($877) in return. Police found ropes, tape, a fake license plate and a woman’s wig inside their car.The victim’s body was found Tuesday under a bridge in Jinju, some 200 kilometers from where she was kidnapped. She was strangled to death, an autopsy showed. Using her credit card, the couple withdrew some 4.7 million won.It is unclear whether the suspects had known the victim.Officers said that the trio had planned the crime earlier this month and visited several golf practice ranges in Changwon to look for a target.Tips on the whereabouts of Shim and Kang will be rewarded with cash of up to 5 million won, police said.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)