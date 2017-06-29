Shinsegae DF teams with Naver to provide translations for shoppers

Duty-free operator Shinsegae DF said Thursday it has teamed up with Naver to provide more convenient translation services for shoppers through Naver’s Papago app.
|A Shinsegae DF employee and shopper communicate using Papago. (Shinsegae DF)
Papago is an app that uses artificial intelligence to understand and translate whole sentences based on the context.
Naver updated its app to include useful expressions for users who are shopping at duty-free stores and opened a new section in the app specifically for useful phrases at Shinsegae DF.
Services are available in English, Japanese and Mandarin to help shoppers communicate more effectively with store employees.
The newly updated Papago services became available Thursday.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)