Kim Go-eun considers role in director Lee Joon-ik’s new film

(Herald DB)

Actress Kim Go-eun recently received an offer to play the female lead role in director Lee Joon-ik’s new film.Kim’s agency HODU&U said Thursday, “Kim Go-eun is looking favorably on the offer, but nothing has been confirmed yet.”The new film tells the story of a rapper who returns home to take care of his father who is ill.Actor Park Jung-min has confirmed his role as the rapper. Kim was offered the role of Park’s first love.The actress debuted with the award-winning 2012 film “A Muse,” which shot her to stardom. She has since starred in the 2015 films “Memories of the Sword” and “Coin Locker Girl,” as well as tvN’s 2016 drama “Cheese in the Trap.” She recently played a role in tvN’s megahit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.”Director Lee Joon-ik debuted in 1993 with “Kid Cop” and produced several box office hits, including films such as “King and the Clown” (2005) and “Radio Star” (2006). His latest film “Anarchist from Colony” was released Wednesday.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)