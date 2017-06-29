DHL Global Forwarding begins multimodal Asia-Europe service in Korea

Freight service provider DHL Global Forwarding said Thursday that it has expanded its multimodal Asia-Europe network services to Korea in order to offer Korean companies flexibility in logistics when shipping to the European market.



Through the service, shipments from Korea can travel by ferry to China, then via DHL’s rail routes across Asia to Europe.



At a press conference held at The Plaza in Seoul on Thursday, DHL Global Forwarding’s CEO for North Asia Charles Kaufmann said that the rail services will be an optimal third option for customers who find that air freight is expensive and ocean freight is too slow.





DHL Global Forwarding North Asia CEO Charles Kaufmann speaks to reporters at The Plaza in Seoul on Thursday. (DHL Global Forwarding)