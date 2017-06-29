Korea's ruling party leader to attend memorial for Helmut Kohl

South Korea's ruling party leader will attend a memorial for late former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl this week, the foreign ministry said Thursday.



Kohl, who played a key role in German unification in 1990, died on June 16 at the age of 87. He served as chancellor for West Germany and the first chancellor of unified Germany from 1982-1998.





Democratic Party leader Choo Mi-ae (Yonhap)

Democratic Party leader Choo Mi-ae will join the European Ceremony of Honor to be held at the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, the ministry said.The memorial will be joined by global leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.Earlier, South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivered his condolences in a letter to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Yonhap)