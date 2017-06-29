Lee Hyo-ri to appear on JTBC’s ‘Newsroom’

The former member of girl group FIN.K.L had remained mostly out of the spotlight after her marriage with musician Lee Sang-soon in 2013. She signed with her current agency late last year and has been busy producing her new album.
|(Yonhap)
Since its launch in September 2014 with anchorman Sohn Seok-hee, “Newsroom” has featured interviews with entertainment figures and celebrities such as director Bong Joon-ho, singer Psy, webtoon artist Kang Full and professional Go player Lee Sedol.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)