Korean police officer dressed as woman catches 20 drug criminals

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

Lee Hyo-ri to appear on JTBC’s ‘Newsroom’

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-29 11:54
Updated : 2017-06-29 11:54

K-pop singer Lee Hyo-ri will appear on JTBC’s “Newsroom” on Thursday to promote her upcoming sixth full-length album “Black,” her agency Kiwi Media Group said.

The former member of girl group FIN.K.L had remained mostly out of the spotlight after her marriage with musician Lee Sang-soon in 2013. She signed with her current agency late last year and has been busy producing her new album.

(Yonhap)
She prereleased “Seoul,” a track from her comeback album Wednesday. The rest of the album is scheduled to be released Tuesday.

Since its launch in September 2014 with anchorman Sohn Seok-hee, “Newsroom” has featured interviews with entertainment figures and celebrities such as director Bong Joon-ho, singer Psy, webtoon artist Kang Full and professional Go player Lee Sedol.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]