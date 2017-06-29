Lee Hyo-ri to appear on JTBC’s ‘Newsroom’

(Yonhap)

K-pop singer Lee Hyo-ri will appear on JTBC’s “Newsroom” on Thursday to promote her upcoming sixth full-length album “Black,” her agency Kiwi Media Group said.The former member of girl group FIN.K.L had remained mostly out of the spotlight after her marriage with musician Lee Sang-soon in 2013. She signed with her current agency late last year and has been busy producing her new album.She prereleased “Seoul,” a track from her comeback album Wednesday. The rest of the album is scheduled to be released Tuesday.Since its launch in September 2014 with anchorman Sohn Seok-hee, “Newsroom” has featured interviews with entertainment figures and celebrities such as director Bong Joon-ho, singer Psy, webtoon artist Kang Full and professional Go player Lee Sedol.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)