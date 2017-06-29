K-pop singer Lee Chang-min collaborates with Solidemo for “Aitai”

From left: Takeshi Mukaiyama, Lee Chang-min and Schnell (Big Hit Entertainment)

Lee Chang-min of the duo Homme worked with Japan’s Solidemo to release “Aitai.”According to his agency Bighit Entertainment, the song was released on Japanese online music websites Wednesday.The song is a ballad about a man longing to meet his loved one.Lee is best known for his works as a member of Homme and K-pop group 2AM. In addition to singing, the versatile artist has also taken on radio, TV shows and musical acting.Solidemo is an eight-member group which debuted in 2014 with the single “The One.” It won the best new artist award at the 56th Japan Record Awards.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)