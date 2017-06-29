Opposition party member arrested over fake tip-off against Moon's son

K-pop singer Lee Chang-min collaborates with Solidemo for “Aitai”

Published : 2017-06-29 15:49
Updated : 2017-06-29 15:49

Lee Chang-min of the duo Homme worked with Japan’s Solidemo to release “Aitai.”

According to his agency Bighit Entertainment, the song was released on Japanese online music websites Wednesday.

The song is a ballad about a man longing to meet his loved one.

From left: Takeshi Mukaiyama, Lee Chang-min and Schnell (Big Hit Entertainment)


Lee is best known for his works as a member of Homme and K-pop group 2AM. In addition to singing, the versatile artist has also taken on radio, TV shows and musical acting.

Solidemo is an eight-member group which debuted in 2014 with the single “The One.” It won the best new artist award at the 56th Japan Record Awards.
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

