K-pop singer Lee Chang-min collaborates with Solidemo for “Aitai”

According to his agency Bighit Entertainment, the song was released on Japanese online music websites Wednesday.
The song is a ballad about a man longing to meet his loved one.
|From left: Takeshi Mukaiyama, Lee Chang-min and Schnell (Big Hit Entertainment)
Lee is best known for his works as a member of Homme and K-pop group 2AM. In addition to singing, the versatile artist has also taken on radio, TV shows and musical acting.
Solidemo is an eight-member group which debuted in 2014 with the single “The One.” It won the best new artist award at the 56th Japan Record Awards.
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)