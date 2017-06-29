Psy, IU to throw free concerts at Boryeong Mud Festival

Leading K-pop stars Psy and IU plan to throw free stand-alone concerts at this year's Boryeong Mud Festival, according to organizers Thursday.



Psy will hold a concert July 25 at Daecheon Beach, 170 kilometers southwest of Seoul, the venue for the mud festival, celebrating its 20th year, according to Boryeong City. This year's festivities will be held from July 21-30.



The singer, star of the 2012 smash hit "Gangnam Style," released his eighth full-length album in May, performed at last year's opening of the event.





(Yonhap)

Singer-songwriter IU will also hold a solo concert July 28. The K-pop diva's fourth full-length album was released in April and stormed major streaming charts.Both concerts by the two singers will be free, according to city officials."The festival was a big hit last year, drawing in a crowd of 4 million, including 439,000 foreigners," said Mayor Kim Dong-il. "We plan to increase the number of attendees to 5 million by preparing richer programs." (Yonhap)