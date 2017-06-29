Korean shares extend gains, KOSPI breaks 2,400 points for 1st time

South Korean shares extended their rally late Thursday morning, with the main stock index breaking through the 2,400-point level for the first time.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 17.01 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,399.57 as of 11:20 a.m.





(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

The index touched 2,402.80 at one point earlier in the day, marking its all-time intra-day high, on the back of net purchases by foreign and institutional investors.Large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.92 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix up 0.45 percent.Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.94 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.19 percent higher.POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, fell 0.18 percent.Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, edged up 0.12 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,138.15 won against the US dollar, down 5.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)