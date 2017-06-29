Samsung's Galaxy S8 series named best at MWC Shanghai

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones were given top honors during the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.



The South Korean tech giant said the GSMA, a global body of mobile carriers, named the flagship devices as the "Best Smartphones" during the electronics fair.





(Yonhap)

Samsung said the GSMA praised the smartphones' unique design and distinctive features.The devices feature high-resolution displays that bend on both sides and come with various innovative technologies, such as iris and face recognition scanners, and a smart voice assistance program named Bixby.The Mobile World Congress Shanghai, which is Asia's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, is hosted by GSMA, and runs through July 1. (Yonhap)