Samsung maintains status as top maker of smartphone displays in Q1

Samsung Display Co. maintained its status as the world's No. 1 smartphone display maker in the first quarter, market data showed Thursday, apparently helped by robust shipments of flexible organic light-emitting diode products.



According to the data compiled by industry tracker IHS Markit, the combined global sales of LCD and OLED displays that are 9 inches or smaller came to $13 billion in the January-March period, up 35 percent from a year earlier.





Samsung Display posted sales of $3.5 billion over the first quarter, accounting for 27.2 percent of the global market. Japan Display followed with 17.8 percent, trailed by South Korea-based LG Display Co. and China-based BOE Technology Group, the data also showed.Industry watchers said the overall growth is significant as the period is normally considered an "offseason" for the display industry.The combined sales of flexible OLED products came to $1.1 billion, doubling over the cited period on the back of the release of the Galaxy S8 smartphones by Samsung Electronics Co."The average sales price of flexible OLED stands at $65.3, far above the $36.7 and $18.9 posted by OLED and LCD products, respectively" an industry insider said. "As Samsung Display leads the market, (the trend) will also help the company's profitability." (Yonhap)