Korea's manufacturing sentiment worsens for July

South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment for July worsened from this month as local companies expect a slight decline in domestic demand and exports, central bank data showed Thursday.



The business survey index of manufacturing firms came to 80 for next month, down from 84 in June, according to the Bank of Korea.





A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a reading above the benchmark means the opposite.An index measuring local firms' sentiments toward exports came to 88 for next month, down from 91 for June. A separate index for domestic sales stood at 86 for July vis-a-vis 89 for June.The index gauging local firms' views toward profitability stood at 87 in the coming month, down from 90, according to the BOK.The BSI of nonmanufacturing firms stood at 76 for July, compared to 80 for June.The monthly index is based on a survey of 2,882 companies throughout the country from June 15 to 22. (Yonhap)