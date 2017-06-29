Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz ordered to recall over 5,700 vehicles

Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been ordered to recall more than 5,700 vehicles in South Korea for faulty parts, the transport ministry said Thursday.



This is the latest in a series of recall orders issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport against both domestic and foreign carmakers.



The carmakers plan to recall 24 different models totaling 5,731 units. The subjected models include the Audi A6 50 TFSI Quattro sedan, Mercedes-Benz's B200 CDI 4Matic and BMW's G310R motorcycle, the ministry said in a statement.



The problems range from a faulty vacuum hose attached to a brake booster, to steering couplings and airbags, the statement said.



Starting Friday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, it said. (Yonhap)