[Best Brand] Kanuda pillows correct sleeping posture

A model shows pillows by Kanuda. (Kanuda)

Local pillow maker Kanuda said its healing pillows can not only help people sleep better but can also correct their posture while they rest.The issue of sleeping better has received focus recently, with reports saying that Koreans were the most sleep-deprived in the Asia-Pacific region.Kanuda, based in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, said its functional and therapeutic pillows are health products that can improve the physical alignment of necks and backs.Its products have won recognition at local science and technology fairs, including winning best brand awards since 2012.Kanuda also offers its therapeutic pillows at welfare centers across the country as part of its social contribution program, according to the company.The company originally began in a physical therapy department at a medical clinic at a small village in Jungmun, Jeju Island, in 2005. Now, Kanuda sells its premium products at its flagship store in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, as well as duty-free shops and shopping malls.“Sleep is that golden chain that ties health and our bodies together,” said the company, quoting 16th-century British dramatist Thomas Dekker.There are all sorts of health and technology products in the market that can help people nap or sleep better at night, Kanuda officials said. From radios and mobile applications to wearables and sound-proof design rooms, more and more consumers seek to sleep without distractions.However, some just prefer to relax through traditional methods, relying only on a comfortable bed and pillow, they said.“It is crucial to sleep comfortably because it affects people’s health,” a Kanuda official said.