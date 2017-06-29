Seoul stocks start higher tracking Wall Street

South Korean shares opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 12.14 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,394.70 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The index hit a fresh intra-day record high of 2,397.95 at one point.



Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics gaining 1.26 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.62 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO rose 0.53 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,140.05 won against the US dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)