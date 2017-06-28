Lawmakers grill defense minister nominee over dubious ties with business

Defense Minister nominee Song Young-moo (Yonhap)

Faced with a barrage of attacks over suspected irregularities during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Defense Minister nominee Song Young-moo apologized, while defending himself from some of the allegations and touting his ability to overhaul the military.The former chief of naval operations, meanwhile, stressed that the deployment of a US anti-missile system should undergo “enhanced scrutiny,” but refused to specify whether he thinks parliamentary approval is necessary.Opposition lawmakers questioned Song’s ability to overhaul the military, taking issue with multiple accusations surrounding him. Among them are his dubious ties with a local law firm and a defense contractor, as well as alleged attempts to cover up ethical lapses such as drunk driving during a military drill.President Moon Jae-in’s governing Democratic Party, on the other hand, maintained Song is the best fit for turning the scandal-ridden military into a new leaf, criticizing the attacks against the nominee as a part of smear campaign to undermine Song’s reform initiative.“I think Song should be subject to an investigation, not a hearing,” Rep. Kim Hack-yong, a third-term lawmaker of the Liberty Korea Party, one of the first opposition lawmakers to reveal allegations surrounding Song.Allegations have circled around Song’s purported excessive salary that he received when working as an adviser for Yulchon, a law firm. He earned 990 million won ($868,000) working for the firm from 2009 to 2011 after leaving the Navy.Despite Song’s claim he only counseled lawyers about military jargon and background, opposition lawmakers say such a large sum of money must have been paid in return for lobbying efforts for military contractors and acquisition agencies.Song’s post-military career in private enterprise does not clash with the law, but the record has raised concern that appointing him would undermine President Moon Jae-in’s initiative to overhaul the military, which suffered from acquisition scandals during previous administrations.The controversy was intensified by Song’s remark that “there is a world that average people can’t understand,” which outraged people calling for higher standards for Cabinet members under the Moon Jae-in administration.“There were no negotiations over my consulting fee,” said Song, adding that he was unware of contracts he signed with the law firm. “I feel sorry for receiving the money that is deemed excessive from the perspective of the people.”The nominee was also under fire for receiving 240 million won working as an adviser for local military contractor LIG Nex1 between 2013 and 2015.Song said his work was mostly in helping the company’s overseas projects, not lobbying for local contractors. He asserted that he devoted most of his efforts to assisting the company in selling a submarine to Indonesia“Throughout my military career, I have firmly believed that we should become a leading country for military business,” said Song. “LIG Nex1 has three contracts with Indonesia. I only responded to their request for counsel.”Meanwhile, Song laid out his plans to improve the military’s fighting capabilities and overhaul its combat structure.He said he would enhance the military’s cyberwarfare capability, which critics say lags behind that of North Korea. Pyongyang has allegedly launched multiple cyberattacks against South Korean military agencies over the past several years.In order to accommodate the modern warfare environment, the nominee also vowed to streamline its force structure, revamp its leadership and enhance interoperability among all military branches. This follows accusations the South Korean military relies too much on the Army in terms of combat structure.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)