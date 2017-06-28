Samsung launches ISOCELL image sensor brand

Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday showcased its own image sensor brand dubbed ISOCELL, tapping deeper into the sector amid the rising demand from the Internet of Things industry.



The South Korean tech giant said it introduced the brand during the Mobile World Congress Shanghai. Image sensors refer to system chips which detect images and transmit them into electronic signals.



(Yonhap)

Market watchers said Samsung's move to launch the ISOCELL brand came amid the rising demand for the products from the industry.Although Samsung already stands as the No. 2 player in the area, the company did not hold a separate brand name for its image sensors.Japan-based Sony Corp. currently ranks No. 1 in the sector with its "Exmor" solution.Image sensors are also applied in digital cameras and smartphones, allowing the devices to take photos by turning light into images.The brand is named after Samsung's ISOCELL technology introduced in 2013, which separates each pixel with a physical barrier that reduces color crosstalk among pixels.Industry watchers said image sensors, which can be used in security devices, medical instruments, and 360-degree cameras, will continue to play a key role in the global information communication technology industry.Image sensors play an important part in self-driving automobiles currently under development by major tech companies around the globe, as they help cars to detect pedestrians, street signs and lanes.IoT-powered home appliances also depend on image sensors to detect users' movement as well as to understand houses' structure, industry watchers added. IoT is a concept in which objects are connected to the Internet and can identify themselves to other devices in order to exchange necessary data for improved efficiency and convenience."Samsung ISOCELL is a brand that represents the essence of our leading pixel technologies. We expect the ISOCELL brand to help consumers easily acknowledge and confide in camera performance as well as overall quality of the device," the company said.Samsung said the ISOCELL will come with four technological sub-brands, Bright, Fast, Slim and Dual, to respond to specific market demands. (Yonhap)