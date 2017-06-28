Twice tops Japanese iTunes album chart

(JYP Entertainment)

Twice‘s Japan debut set off on a successful path, as its first album “#TWICE” topped the iTunes top albums chart for Japan after its midnight release on Wednesday.It also took the No.1 spot on the same chart in nine countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru and Thailand, as one of Korea’s hottest girl groups.The recently-released album consists of the Korean and Japanese versions of Twice‘s biggest hits including “Cheer Up,” “Knock Knock,” “TT” and “Signal.Having made a splash on the Japanese music scene, Twice will follow up by appearing on Music Station on TV Asahi on Friday. According to JYP Entertainment, it marks the first time since Girls’ Generation in 2012 that a K-pop girl group was invited to the show.Twice will hold “Twice Debut Showcase Touchdown in Japan” on July 2 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)