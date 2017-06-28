Hope and worry as Moon Jae-in embarks on first US visit

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook wave as they board a plane at a military airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday, before leaving for the United States. (Yonhap)

SEOUL AIR BASE, Seongnam -- Amid worry over a seeming rift in the South Korea-US alliance and strategy for North Korea, President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday embarked on a five-day trip to the US, which includes his first summit talks with US President Donald Trump.The Korean leader left for Washington DC at around 2 p.m., from Seoul Air Base, south of Seoul.He will arrive on Wednesday afternoon, US time, and begin his official schedule by paying respects at the monument dedicated to Battle of Chosin Reservoir of the 1950-53 Korean War. A summit meeting with President Trump is scheduled for Friday.The official agenda for the meet, the first between the two leaders since taking office, are focused on seeking ways to strengthen the decadeslong alliance, and coordinating the two nations’ response to North Korea’s continuing nuclear and missile programs.Pundits have, however, raised possibilities that outstanding issues such as the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system in Korea, and matters regarding the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement may also be raised during Moon’s visit.Seoul’s presidential office, however, has reiterated on numerous occasions that the main goal of the summit is to build trust and friendly personal relations between the two leaders.Moon himself has stated at a meeting with former ambassadors to the US on Monday that he will not focus on obtaining specific results.As the president embarks on his first official overseas visit, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea voiced high hopes.“The meeting is the first stage of summit diplomacy that normalized ‘abnormality of diplomacy’ caused by the scandal,” the Democratic Party said in a statement, referring to the scandal that led to the downfall of former President Park Geun-hye.The party added that North Korean nuclear issues will be a key issue, and that the summit will be an opportunity to revisit the meaning of the special alliance between Seoul and Washington.The minor conservative opposition Bareun Party chose to hone in on the apparent disparity between North Korean policies of the Moon administration and other concerned nations. Since taking office on May 10, Moon has repeatedly stated that he will seek to thaw inter-Korean relations, while continuing to pressure Pyongyang into denuclearization.“(Moon) must show that the alliance remains firm, and put to rest the concerns about the Korea-US alliance raised both in and outside the country,” the party said.Over in Washington, a series of US congressmen took the parliamentary floor to welcome Moon and to call for further strengthening the alliance between the two countries.“President Moon‘s trip comes at a critical time -- a critical time for America’s strategic relationship with South Korea. And I look forward to welcoming him to Capitol Hill,” Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during a floor speech Monday.Royce also said that the US and the South “stand together in defense of democracy, and freedom, and prosperity and the strength of our friendship is now more important than ever as we face growing challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.”Moon is accompanied by a number of Cheong Wa Dae officials including senior economy sectary Chang Ha-sung, National Security Council chief Chung Eui-yong, and head of Presidential Security Service Ju Young-Hoon. From the Cabinet, only Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha will accompany the president.More than 50 South Korean business leaders are accompanying Moon, including Park Yong-man, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun and Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun.He will return to Seoul on July 2.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)